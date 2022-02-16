Volunteers needed for Port Arthur food distribution

Published 7:55 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By PA News

Olga Reasons, seen at a previous giveaway effort, is leading food distribution Friday in Port Arthur. (Mary Meaux/The News)

South East Texas Food Bank will be doing a food distribution Friday and is looking for volunteers.

The begins at 10 a.m. in Port Arthur.

Olga Reasons told Port Arthur Newsmedia she in charge of the distribution and needs help spreading the word so organizers can impact “all those that are in need of food.”

“We will serve 500 families. I’m still needing volunteers and I can be reached at 409-365-9811,” Reasons said.

