Volunteers needed for Port Arthur food distribution

South East Texas Food Bank will be doing a food distribution Friday and is looking for volunteers.

The begins at 10 a.m. in Port Arthur.

Olga Reasons told Port Arthur Newsmedia she in charge of the distribution and needs help spreading the word so organizers can impact “all those that are in need of food.”

“We will serve 500 families. I’m still needing volunteers and I can be reached at 409-365-9811,” Reasons said.