Victim of Port Arthur fatal crash identified as former city employee

Employees with the City of Port Arthur are mourning the loss of one of their own that was killed Tuesday in a crash

Elton Slater died in the multi-vehicle wreck that occurred at 12:11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Texas 73 near 9th Avenue.

Slater had worked for the city for more than 33 years, City Manager Ron Burton said.

“He was a good man, a good team player, a very exceptional team player,” Burton said.

Slater worked in the city’s service center on H.O. Mills Boulevard and was responsible for maintenance of the building; servicing small equipment such as generators, lawnmowers and weed eaters; and keeping the compound clean of which Burton said he “did an exceptional job.”

Burton said Slater had a good sense of humor and was well liked.

Staff was notified of the death Tuesday and they shared stories of Slater. One such story was of how he would feed a stray dog during his lunch.

Informing the staff was difficult, Burton said.

“It was a very tough moment, heartfelt, a very sad moment.”