Report reveals more details behind Port Arthur teen’s shooting death

The accidental shooting death of an 18-year-old more than a week ago likely happened when a person was unloading a gun.

Information released to Port Arthur Newsmedia following an open records request showed that a person told police he was unloading a gun and was placing it on the bed in an upstairs bedroom when the gun fired, striking the victim in the head.

Jordan Reed, 18, was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting was reported at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 5 at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Street Feb. 5.

The alleged shooter, according to a news release, is a juvenile. The name and age of the individual is not being released.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said there is no information that can be released at this time when asked the relationship between the shooter and the victim, as well as questions on who owned the gun, if the gun was legal and who was at the home at the time of the shooting.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.

Services for Reed are pending with Hannah Funeral Home Inc.

