Port Neches-Groves ISD releases names of applicants for head coach, AD position

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District released the names of the people who applied for the head football coach and athletic director position.

The district released the following names Wednesday afternoon:

Interview Committee

Barbara Comeaux

Julie Gauthier

Kyle Hooper

Scott Ryan

Kevin Schexnaider

Kyle Segura

AD/HC Applications Received

Zachary Bass

Ricky Beaty

Jacob Bible

Tyler Blackshire

Rhett Bomar

Joe Cary

Nicholas Conti

Jacob Coulson

Derrien Covington

Brian Czulno

Jose Ferrer

Kevin Flanigan

John Focke

Chad Foster

Christopher Freytag

Cody Gambill

Nicholas Garrett

Wade Griffin

Jason Haddock

Paul Hall

Brian Hall

Gregory Hodge

Gene Johnson

Jody Jordan

Jeff Joseph

Zachary Kelley

Sean Kemp

Nelson Kortis

Adam Langvardt

Jonny Louvier

Jeff Mayo

Shane McComb

Joel McIver

Zsajuan Powe

Robert Ramsay

Danny Ramsey

Joshua Rankin

Robie Robbins

David Satcher

Albert Vega

Mark Waggoner

Marcus Wilder

Henry Willis

Bryan Wilson

Cedrick Wilson

Matthew Woodard

Danny Youngs

AD/HC Applicants Interviewed

Rhett Bomar

Joe Cary

Kevin Flanigan

Christopher Freytag

Jeff Joesph

Bryan Wilson

Matthew Woodard

PNGISD AD/HC Approved on February 14, 2022

Jeff Joseph