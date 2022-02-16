Port Neches-Groves ISD releases names of applicants for head coach, AD position

Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Chris Moore

Running back Koby Trahan runs through defenders. (Chris Moore/The News)

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District released the names of the people who applied for the head football coach and athletic director position.

The district released the following names Wednesday afternoon:

Interview Committee

  • Barbara Comeaux
  • Julie Gauthier
  • Kyle Hooper
  • Scott Ryan
  • Kevin Schexnaider
  • Kyle Segura

AD/HC Applications Received

  • Zachary Bass
  • Ricky Beaty
  • Jacob Bible
  • Tyler Blackshire
  • Rhett Bomar
  • Joe Cary
  • Nicholas Conti
  • Jacob Coulson
  • Derrien Covington
  • Brian Czulno
  • Jose Ferrer
  • Kevin Flanigan
  • John Focke
  • Chad Foster
  • Christopher Freytag
  • Cody Gambill
  • Nicholas Garrett
  • Wade Griffin
  • Jason Haddock
  • Paul Hall
  • Brian Hall
  • Gregory Hodge
  • Gene Johnson
  • Jody Jordan
  • Jeff Joseph
  • Zachary Kelley
  • Sean Kemp
  • Nelson Kortis
  • Adam Langvardt
  • Jonny Louvier
  • Jeff Mayo
  • Shane McComb
  • Joel McIver
  • Zsajuan Powe
  • Robert Ramsay
  • Danny Ramsey
  • Joshua Rankin
  • Robie Robbins
  • David Satcher
  • Albert Vega
  • Mark Waggoner
  • Marcus Wilder
  • Henry Willis
  • Bryan Wilson
  • Cedrick Wilson
  • Matthew Woodard
  • Danny Youngs

AD/HC Applicants Interviewed

  • Rhett Bomar
  • Joe Cary
  • Kevin Flanigan
  • Christopher Freytag
  • Jeff Joesph
  • Bryan Wilson
  • Matthew Woodard

PNGISD AD/HC Approved on February 14, 2022

         Jeff Joseph

