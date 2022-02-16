Port Neches-Groves ISD releases names of applicants for head coach, AD position
Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District released the names of the people who applied for the head football coach and athletic director position.
ICYMI: New Port Neches-Groves coach Jeff Joseph describes how his teams will play.
The district released the following names Wednesday afternoon:
Interview Committee
- Barbara Comeaux
- Julie Gauthier
- Kyle Hooper
- Scott Ryan
- Kevin Schexnaider
- Kyle Segura
AD/HC Applications Received
- Zachary Bass
- Ricky Beaty
- Jacob Bible
- Tyler Blackshire
- Rhett Bomar
- Joe Cary
- Nicholas Conti
- Jacob Coulson
- Derrien Covington
- Brian Czulno
- Jose Ferrer
- Kevin Flanigan
- John Focke
- Chad Foster
- Christopher Freytag
- Cody Gambill
- Nicholas Garrett
- Wade Griffin
- Jason Haddock
- Paul Hall
- Brian Hall
- Gregory Hodge
- Gene Johnson
- Jody Jordan
- Jeff Joseph
- Zachary Kelley
- Sean Kemp
- Nelson Kortis
- Adam Langvardt
- Jonny Louvier
- Jeff Mayo
- Shane McComb
- Joel McIver
- Zsajuan Powe
- Robert Ramsay
- Danny Ramsey
- Joshua Rankin
- Robie Robbins
- David Satcher
- Albert Vega
- Mark Waggoner
- Marcus Wilder
- Henry Willis
- Bryan Wilson
- Cedrick Wilson
- Matthew Woodard
- Danny Youngs
AD/HC Applicants Interviewed
- Rhett Bomar
- Joe Cary
- Kevin Flanigan
- Christopher Freytag
- Jeff Joesph
- Bryan Wilson
- Matthew Woodard
PNGISD AD/HC Approved on February 14, 2022
Jeff Joseph