Port Arthur Police: No major injuries from auto-pedestrian collision at apartment complex

An incident at Crystal Creek Park Apartments Wednesday resulted in four people being transported to a local hospital, but only as a precautionary measure, Det. Sadie Guedry said.

At 12:21 p.m., Port Arthur Police were called to the complex in reference to an auto-ped impact. On scene, officers discovered during a food giveaway, one driver’s foot slipped off the brake, causing his vehicle to bump into another person.

That person then fell onto someone else.

As a result, four people were taken for medical evaluation, but no serious injuries were reported, according to police.