NEDERLAND — Despite competing in pageants since she was in the fifth grade, Kara Beach had not won one heading into the 2022 Miss Nederland pageant.

The senior said she did not compete to win and was surprised to hear her named called.

“I’ve gotten third, second and first,” Beach said. “I felt very happy. The only reason I wanted to try for Miss Nederland was that I wanted people to look at me and know they could be Miss Nederland. I didn’t want people to think I was perfect in any way. I just went in to have fun. All of the contestants are my friends, and I have always just done them to do them. The pictures are very funny. You can tell that I didn’t think I was going to win.”

Beach’s favorite subject is English because she likes being able to analyze stories.

“I like seeing how different people interpret different things,” she said. “My favorite book right now is Looking for Alaska. It is actually banned in a lot of schools because it has some darker topics. Honestly, I think it is the best book I have read in a while.”

The senior has also been dancing since she was 8 years old and is a Westernaire for Nederland High School.

“In my free time I really like to listen to music and talk to my mom as much as possible,” Beach said. “She and I are really close.”

Beach likes all types of music and has recently listened to a lot of Janis Joplin.

Assistant Principal Brandy Roy said Beach represents the school and city well.

“I get a lot of joy out of it,” Roy said. “My job here is to see the successes of our students and when I see a successful student, it really makes me very happy. I am really proud and I know she will go a long way.”

Roy said she enjoys how well-rounded Beach is and said she encourages students to try different activities.

“We don’t want to put ourselves in one box,” she said. “Whenever someone can fill multiple hats, then that is always a great example and role model for other students.”

After graduating from Nederland, Beach wants to attend Lamar University and study to be a paralegal.

“It is something where I don’t have to take a whole lot of school and still make a pretty good amount of money,” she said. “My role model is Erin Brockovich and she was a paralegal.”

Beach would encourage children and teens to do pageants and other extracurricular activities under one condition.