Port Neches-Groves Rotary gumbo sale set for today, here are the details

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Members of Port Neches-Groves Rotary Club get ready for their annual gumbo sale in this 2020 photo. (Courtesy photo)

GROVES — It’s time to eat some gumbo for a good cause.

The Port Neches-Groves Rotary Club’s annual Gumbo Sale is set for 4:30- 6:30 p.m. today. The event will be at Groves Middle School, 5201 Wilson St., and is once again set up as a drive-thru. Entrance is on the Buren school side.

The savory shrimp gumbo is being cooked up by the Port Neches Knights of Columbus.

You can grab a bowl of the Cajun dish complete with rice and potato salad for $10, said club member Julie Sanders.

This marks the second year of having the event as a drive-thru, she said, adding it was a success last year and the club decided to replicate it this year.

Sanders said proceeds go toward scholarships for Port Neches-Groves students. The Rotary club presents four scholarships each year that total $2,000.

Tickets can be purchased online through PNG Rotary Gumbo Sale on Eventbrite or at the event.

