James Mark Patsfield Jr., age 79, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

James was born May 15, 1942 in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was a wielder/pipefitter and Construction Manager retiring from Arco.

He was a graduate of Lamar University. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Survived by his wife Maxine; sons, James Mark Patsfield, III, John Melton Patsfield and Jason Morris Patsfield: his daughter Joy McCoy and his sisters Linda Kelso and Marylin Rogers. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.