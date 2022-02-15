Elenore Cook was born on May 3, 1942 in Jeanerette, Louisiana to the late Albertha Green Berry and Edward Moore.

She was a long-time resident of Port Arthur for more than 55 years.

Elenore was a member of East Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

She worked at Park Place Hospital for over 15 years and Golden Triangle Nursing Home until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Cook Jr.; sister, Ella P. Wesley; brothers, Joshua Provost, Louis Provost Jr.; as well as other siblings.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories her daughter, Joann Cook-Morgan (Cyrus) of Port Arthur, TX; sons: Edward Cook (Cheryl) of Port Arthur, TX, Patrick P. Cook Sr. (Janet) of Port Arthur, TX, Kevin Cook (Terease) of Port Arthur, TX, Gregory Cook (Lisa) of Garland, TX; eight grandchildren, Everette K. Henry (Regina), Dr. Daylon D. Galvan (Vanessa), Britanie Allen-Nelson (Kendrick), Mariah Cook, Patrick P. Cook Jr. (Paris), EdNesha Cook, Caris Cook, Chelsea M. Morgan; seven great grandchildren: Kaitlyn K. Henry, Patrick P. Cook III, Logan Allen-Nelson, Leo Allen-Nelson, Persia Cook, Pharoah Cook, Liam Allen-Nelson; one brother, Patrick Provost (Deborah); and a host of beautiful nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and very dear friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at East Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 800 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.