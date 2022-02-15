Assault, aggravated robbery lowlight last week’s indictments
Published 12:22 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Assault cases top the list of cases that were indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury recently.
- Whitney. M. Carlile, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Dec. 2
- Jamon Amaray Cariss, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Dec. 26.
- Jerry Dewayne Dryden, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred May 15, 2020.
- Stormy Nicole Folwell, 29, of Nome was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 27.
- Weldon Ford, 50, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Dec. 25.
- Shamara Unique George, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.
- Ronald Dewayne Gibson, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.
- Brian Deshun Harrell, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.
- Joseph Lee Manuel, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.
- Marcus Garvey Morris, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.
- Brian Deshun Harrell, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.
- Brittany S. Hayes, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 26.
- Clinton Joseph Johnson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 27.
- Kenneth Roy Johnson, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred April 26, 2017.
- Robert Earl Kelly, 63, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for terroristic threat against a peace officer for an incident that occurred Nov. 7.
- Brian Keith McZeal, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Jan. 3.
- Jennifer Lorraine Moore, 30, of Groves was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Dec. 26.
- Bernice Edward Simmons, 43, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 25.
- Christie Leeann Smith, 36, of Winnie was indicted for felony theft, aggregation amounts, for incidents that occurred on or about March 3, 2017 to one or about Sept. 17, 2019.
- Steven Ray Crabtree, 59, of Winnie was indicted for felony theft, aggregation amounts, for incidents that occurred on or about March 3, 2017 to one or about Sept. 17, 2019.
- Randy Christopher Shuler, 38, of Orange was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine for an incident that occurred Oct. 11.
- Diego A. Tzampop-Gameza, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 18.
- Paul Edward Westbrooks, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.
- Paul Edward Westbrooks, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.
- Robert James Williams, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.
- Robert James Williams, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony criminal mischief for a incident that occurred Nov. 18.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.