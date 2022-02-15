Assault, aggravated robbery lowlight last week’s indictments

Assault cases top the list of cases that were indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury recently.

Whitney. M. Carlile, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Dec. 2

Jamon Amaray Cariss, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Dec. 26.

Jerry Dewayne Dryden, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred May 15, 2020.

Stormy Nicole Folwell, 29, of Nome was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 27.

Weldon Ford, 50, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Dec. 25.

Shamara Unique George, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.

Ronald Dewayne Gibson, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.

Ronald Dewayne Gibson, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, an incident that occurred Nov. 16.

Brian Deshun Harrell, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

Joseph Lee Manuel, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

Marcus Garvey Morris, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

Brian Deshun Harrell, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

Brittany S. Hayes, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 26.

Clinton Joseph Johnson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 27.

Kenneth Roy Johnson, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred April 26, 2017.

Robert Earl Kelly, 63, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for terroristic threat against a peace officer for an incident that occurred Nov. 7.

Brian Keith McZeal, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Jan. 3.

Jennifer Lorraine Moore, 30, of Groves was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Dec. 26.

Bernice Edward Simmons, 43, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 25.

Christie Leeann Smith, 36, of Winnie was indicted for felony theft, aggregation amounts, for incidents that occurred on or about March 3, 2017 to one or about Sept. 17, 2019.

Steven Ray Crabtree, 59, of Winnie was indicted for felony theft, aggregation amounts, for incidents that occurred on or about March 3, 2017 to one or about Sept. 17, 2019.

Randy Christopher Shuler, 38, of Orange was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine for an incident that occurred Oct. 11.

Diego A. Tzampop-Gameza, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 18.

Paul Edward Westbrooks, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.

Paul Edward Westbrooks, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.

Robert James Williams, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Robert James Williams, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony criminal mischief for a incident that occurred Nov. 18.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.