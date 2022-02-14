Woman exits Port Arthur bank to find her car on fire

A woman who just left a mechanic shop for power steering fluid made a stop at a nearby business when her vehicle caught fire, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department.

Engine 8 received the call at 12:31 p.m. Monday to respond to the 8100 block of Memorial Boulevard.

A 2000 Ford Taurus was found engulfed in flames in front of PVC Bank.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported from the blaze.