Woman exits Port Arthur bank to find her car on fire
Published 2:58 pm Monday, February 14, 2022
A woman who just left a mechanic shop for power steering fluid made a stop at a nearby business when her vehicle caught fire, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department.
Engine 8 received the call at 12:31 p.m. Monday to respond to the 8100 block of Memorial Boulevard.
A 2000 Ford Taurus was found engulfed in flames in front of PVC Bank.
The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported from the blaze.