Authorities talk autopsy for man found Sunday in local waterway

An autopsy of a man whose body was found floating in Neches River on Sunday has been scheduled.

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen said the autopsy is scheduled for some time today (2.14).

The body was found in the waterway and brought to the boat ramp at Port Neches Riverfront Park.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said his department did not take part in the recovery. He believes this particular boat ramp was chosen due to the proximity of where the body was located.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Crystal Holmes said the department’s Marine Division deputies were on patrol in the Neches River when they discovered the body at approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

The location of where the body was found was between Port Neches Riverfront Park and Rainbow Bridge.

Authorities announced the body was secured and taken to the Port Neches Park boat ramp, where DeRouen responded and ordered an autopsy.

The body was taken to the Jefferson County morgue.

Identification has not been made at this time.