Body discovered in Neches River, autopsy ordered

Published 2:58 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022

By PA News

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Marine Division deputies work to recover a body in Port Neches. (Photo courtesy of the Sheriff's Office)

PORT NECHES — Jefferson County Sheriffs Office Marine Division deputies discovered a body floating in the Neches River at approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities announced the body was secured and taken to the Port Neches Park boat ramp, where Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen responded and ordered an autopsy.

The body was transported to the Jefferson County morgue.

Identification has not been made at this time.

