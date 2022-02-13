Body discovered in Neches River, autopsy ordered
Published 2:58 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022
PORT NECHES — Jefferson County Sheriffs Office Marine Division deputies discovered a body floating in the Neches River at approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities announced the body was secured and taken to the Port Neches Park boat ramp, where Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen responded and ordered an autopsy.
The body was transported to the Jefferson County morgue.
Identification has not been made at this time.