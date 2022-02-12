KATHIE’S KORNER — Mardi Gras is around the corner

Starting somewhere around 1699, this time of celebration in many countries and towns in America seems to have begun in New Orleans, Louisiana, as legend goes!

Mardi Gras is also called “Carnival,” “Shrove Tuesday” and “Fat Tuesday.”

In New Orleans, parades, masquerade balls and carnivals actually begin Jan. 6 and run through March with 1.4 million people attending, crowded through the streets of the French Quarter.

It’s a very busy, popular time to visit, but, I must say after living in the southeast gulf coast of Texas, I have witnessed and observed local and surrounding towns celebrating this unique bunch of activities including: throw-outs and excessive drinking (even giving people personal cups from the bar to take their drinks outside).

Throw-outs include: decorated shoes, trinkets, cups, coins and coconuts. The city restricted the coconuts to “hand-outs” after injuries from throwing them, wow!!!

Since COVID last year, there were no parades so the people decorated their homes on the streets instead of floats being transported.

This year they are having Mardi Gras with many differences, such as shorter parades, wearing masks and some mandatory vaccinations, especially for children.

Years ago the whole celebration was geared toward FAMILIES with a lot less wild drinking, silly t-shirt activity and throwing beads. There was more indigenous foods, souvenirs and fun parades with beads that have special meaning:

Purple for Justice, Green for Faith, Gold for power and White for love.

I would hope some of the quality time with parades and souvenirs would return for a safe, fun, family time with religious meanings still in tact!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.