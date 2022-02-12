ON THE MENU — Hey Grill Hey taking orders, offering nutrition on the go

NEDERLAND — After the pandemic forced Sherri Parmer to be laid off, she came up with the idea to start her own business.

She started by making prepared meals for a friend before word-of-mouth took over.

Every week Parmer sends out a menu to returning customers on Friday nights and they have until Saturday night to make their orders for the week.

“I got the guidelines from a fitness facility in Beaumont,” Parmer said. “It is 4 oz. of protein with a 1-cup side. There are different options every week. The menu changes every week, but the two breakfast options stay the same.”

New customers can find the menu on the Hey Grill Hey social media pages.

Customers can go to the storefront located at 920 S 27th St. in Nederland, but options may be limited, Parmer said.

The price is also consistent with each meal coming in a $6.50 with the exception of the premium protein, which is flank steak, salmon or shrimp that rotates every week.

Parmer tries to make meals that will fit all nutrition plans.

“It works if you are gluten free or diabetic,” she said.

“There are carb-friendly meals and there are clean-carb meals. If you are on Keto, you can eat some of the meals. There is no dairy or bread. It is going for the people that have a fitness plan or are trying to lose weight. It is also for the people that just don’t want to cook. The kids love it for their lunches. It is lean, clean food. There is nothing that is diet about it.”

Parmer said customers can order after Saturday, but there is no guarantee she will have the ingredients in stock.

“I sell out of some items by Monday or Tuesday if they don’t preorder,” she said.

Since opening in June, Parmer said business has gone well and added she has big plans for the future of Hey Grill Hey.

“It is pretty steady and seems to be growing,” she said. “We are planning on getting shipping overnight and ground within a couple of hours. Beyond that, we are looking into a shipping facility for nationwide. Once we do the first step, we will look into doing the second step.”

Hey Grill Hey is open Monday-Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday night from 4-6 p.m.

“We are open Monday evenings because I have a lot of people that come and pick up orders,” Parmer said.

Call 409-656-8976 for more information.