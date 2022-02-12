PHOTO GALLERY — Good Choices nutritional lounge finds home in Port Arthur

New business owner Sha’Cerria McCrea knew she wanted to thrive and give back in her hometown of Port Arthur.

The entrepreneur celebrated that effort this week with the grand opening of her nutritional lounge, Good Choices. A ribbon cutting was led by the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Thurman Bartie.

Good Choices is located at 1645 Jefferson Drive, suite 130, and can be reached at 409-548-0572.

The location offers loaded teas, protein shakes, protein donuts and waffles.

McCrea, a Memorial High graduate, celebrated the occasion by presenting Bartie with a special flavor tea, the Lincoln Bumblebee.

McCrea said she opened the business to help give back to community, adding she is working with Bob Hope School to eventually offer financial literacy workshops at Good Choices on the weekends.