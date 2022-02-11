Playoff picture coming into focus as season comes to end

The area’s boys basketball teams will wrap up their seasons by Tuesday as 5A playoffs loom.

The Nederland Bulldogs, who currently sit at the No. 3 seed in the district, will advance to the 5A state playoffs next week but will have to play a Memorial team that still has playoffs hopes. The Bulldogs could move up or down a spot depending how the next two games play out in District 21-5A.

The Titans will have to beat two playoff teams and need Barbers Hill to lose to a Galena Park team that has not won a district game all season.

PNG will wrap up their season with a home game Friday against Crosby.

Even though Nederland’s seat in the playoffs is secure, Head Coach Brian English said he does not want his team to let up against a hungry Titans team.

“We are just trying to get better each and every game,” English said. “We have played three and a half good games over the last four games. We are hoping to keep improving.”

Memorial Head Coach Alden Lewis said he wants to see his team keep fighting no matter how bleak their postseason hopes look.

“We have to win out,” he said. “I just want them to compete for a whole game. I just want them to follow the game plan and see what happens. We have gotten better over the season. We have to play a complete game twice… The energy has been good. Everyone is upbeat. It is about pride. We still have pride and are fighting for something. We want to finish the season strong no matter what happens.”

PNG Head Coach Chris Smith said Friday’s game is about honoring the seniors and giving some underclassmen a chance to shine to gain momentum heading into next year.

“We just want to get some confidence with some of the kids and get some kids some opportunities to step up so we can see what we have next year,” Smith said. “We have four seniors that have been in the program for four years.”

Memorial and Nederland will tipoff at 7 p.m. in the Dog Dome Today. PNG will face Crosby at 7 p.m. at The Reservation.