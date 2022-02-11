Nederland seeking military personnel to honor with banners

NEDERLAND — Angela Fanette hopes the nearly 50 service members and their families commemorated last year with banners along Boston Avenue felt as honored with the tribute as she did in helping facilitate the first-time program.

Nederland’s parks and recreation director is leading the program again this year, which kicked off this week looking to solicit another 50 service people to honor. Preference is given to those who were not featured during the 2021 effort.

“A lot of times in the parks department, we have the opportunity to make some personal connections,” Fanette said. “That happens because our programs are centered around people. We get to know folks pretty well. If you are a parks person, that is the part you like.”

To qualify for the Military and Veteran Banner Program, the honoree must be an active duty member of, have been honorably discharged from or died in the line of duty in the United States Armed Forces, which includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as the Reserves and National Guard.

The honoree must have been born or lived in Nederland.

Participation is granted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

A number of families touched Fanette’s heart last year, who said it was great seeing loved ones or the servicemen and women, themselves, beam with pride over their stories.

“The best part is knowing that it is all happening right here in our community,” she said. “I am not reading about someone from another state. These are people who are our neighbors, who live in and go to school in town. It shows a lot about our community and how many have served in our community. I feel like it is a very big honor for my department to be able to participate in helping showcase that a little bit.”

Councilman Billy Neal, whose district includes the Boston Avenue stretch with the honorary banners, said the effort is a great idea that benefits Veterans and the city.

“I love to drive by and see them, and I think the citizens would too,” Neal said. “It’s great for the families to pass by and be able to see all that.”

A photo of the service member or Veteran must be portrait style, and the honoree in the photo must be in uniform. Digital photos in a JPG or PNG format with a minimum resolution of 600 dots per inch are preferred. If you are producing the digital file from a printed photograph, use a photo that is at least 5” X 7” and minimum resolution of 600 dpi.

Applications and digital photo should by emailed to banners@ci.nederland.tx.us. If you do not have a digital photo, bring a printed portrait style photo, preferably at least 5” X 7” to the Nederland Recreation Center (2301 Avenue H).

For more information, call 409-724-0773 or 409-723-1503.

Deadline is Feb. 25 or before if all spaces are full.

“The only modification as far as submissions is we want to make sure people don’t submit military records electronically,” Fanette said. “We ask that people stop by the recreation center and we will assist them with verifying service.”

The city hopes to have the banners posted by Memorial Day and keep them up for several months.