Virgie Broussard was born in Rayne, Louisiana on December 1, 1928. She departed this earth to be with the Lord on January 31, 2022.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.