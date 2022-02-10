Raquel Domingo entered into eternal rest on January 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

She was born on January 26, 1975 to Peter William Domingo and Peggy Ann Jacko-Domingo in New Orleans, Louisiana, the eldest daughter of their union. She attended Orleans Parish School Board.

In 2005, she relocated to Port Arthur, Texas after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina where she lived until her untimely passing.

In 2018, Raquel graduated from Vista College in Beaumont, Texas with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration.

After serving in a variety of capacities, including Retail Store Management, Raquel was most recently employed by Catholic Charities as a Case Manager.

Raquel was known as the family confidant and steady rock of the family. Her greatest joy was being a mother, godmother and aunt. She truly loved being a part of the village.

Although Raquel enjoyed many activities, including traveling and karaoke, she was her happiest when she was spending time with her family.

Raquel was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Uniqua Domingo.

Left to cherish the beautiful memories of Raquel are her son, Anthony; daughters, Arielle and Alexis; grandson Ayden Domingo; siblings, P L Domingo(Jamie), Karen Domingo-Turner (Mark), Kevin Domingo, Sr., Tiffany Domingo-Watson (Eric, Jr.); Merlicia Domingo, and Mark Domingo; nieces, D’Mari Domingo, Joy Bennett, Haleigh Johnson, Daja Bernard, Kyra Domingo, Taylor Watson, Tia Watson, Victoria Boyd, Avery Domingo, Joelii Harris, and Marlyse Turner; nephews: William Domingo, Kevin Domingo, Jr., Preston Boyd, Timothy Boyd, Eric Watson, III, Jaden Domingo, Mark Domingo, Kai Domingo, Ashton Domingo, Crew Domingo, and Mark Turner, Jr. and a host of other relatives and special friends.”

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 W. 11th St., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time.