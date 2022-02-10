Port Neches-Groves ISD announces name of new head football coach/AD
Published 12:01 am Thursday, February 10, 2022
Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Deputy Superintendent Julie Gauthier confirmed Thursday that the district selected a new head coach/athletic director to be presented to the school board next week.
The committee recommended two finalists to Superintendent Mike Gonzales, who selected Jeff Joseph.
Joseph comes from a long line of Texas high school football coaches.
His name will be presented for a school board confirmation vote during a board meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at PNGHS.
