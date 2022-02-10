Police make arrest after Thursday afternoon shooting injures 2

The sound of gunfire breaking the afternoon’s calm eventually led police to discover two wounded teenagers.

A Port Arthur Police Department officer heard gunshots from the area of 1700 Jefferson Drive at approximately 4:13 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple officers quickly responded and located two subjects who had been shot.

Authorities initially told Port Arthur Newsmedia the two wounded individuals are teenagers and neither’s injuries are life-threatening.

Both were taken to local hospitals and were being treated for their injuries as of 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

One suspect, Jose Cortez, 17, was located and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of early Thursday evening, police said Cortez was being taken to the Jefferson County Correction Facility for processing.

The shooting is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the PAPD.

— Mary Meaux contributed to this report.