Harriet Cornell-Thomas, 53, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at her home in Moss Bluff, LA.

She was a 1987 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

She was a photographer that loved taking pictures and capturing moments.

She was preceded in death by her father, McHenry Cornell Sr.; grandmother Agnes Jacob, sister Lillie Charles and great-nephew, Aaron Guillory.

She leaves to cherish her memories husband of 32 years Anthony Thomas, her mother Lillie Cornell; daughter Ashley Thomas (Leon) of Missouri City, TX; two sons, Gregory Narcisse and Anthony Thomas Jr. of Moss Bluff, LA; two granddaughters Jillian Narcisse and Nevaeh Davis; four sisters, two brothers, two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9am until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.