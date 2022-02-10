Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 2-8
Published 12:26 am Thursday, February 10, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8:
Feb. 2
- Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 6500 block of 39th Street.
Feb. 3
- Calvin Horn III, 27, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6100 block of 16th Street.
- An information report was taken at the 5000 block of Kent.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6200 block of Hansen.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
Feb. 4
- David Frank Jr., 28, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and driving While intoxicated in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 4900 block of Garfield.
Feb. 5
- Joe Douga ,54, was arrested for assault in the 6100 block of Mire.
- Danny Arriola, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6200 block of Garner.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
- Injury to the elderly was reported in the 6300 block of Garner.
Feb. 6
- Anayeli Bertheola, 43, was arrested for assault in the 2900 block of Bryan.
Feb. 7
- An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
Feb. 8
- Nikolas Foreman, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway
- Kenneth Mayfield, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled Substance in the 3800 block of Texas 73.
- An assault was r in the 6300 block of Dave Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.