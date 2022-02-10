2 teenagers, 1 arrested in Port Arthur Thursday afternoon
Published 5:12 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022
Two teenagers were shot and another arrested Thursday afternoon in Port Arthur, according to authorities.
Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the shooting took place shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jefferson Drive.
The victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Additional information about the suspect arrested has not been released.
Police are still on scene.
Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting is under investigation.