Roosevelt Broxton Sr. of Port Arthur, Texas transitioned from promise to reward on Monday, January 31, 2022.

A native of Fenton, Louisiana, he was born on October 27, 1937 to Harvey and Joann Cole Broxton.

Roosevelt was also a resident of Sabine pass before moving to Port Arthur over 65 years ago.

Roosevelt worked at Woolworth’s before working as a longshoreman with Coastal Marine, Gulfport Burton and Orange Shipyards until he retired.

Roosevelt rode motorcycles, had an erratic heartbeat for old cars and he loved to barbeque and fish. He loved his family and was always there for a friend. If a friend was ill, he would pay them a visit.

In March of 1959 Roosevelt married his love, Lou Ethel Sowell. To that union three children were born, Lurline, Roosevelt Jr. and Curtis. They were married until her death in November 1988. Roosevelt met his loving companion, Patricia Warren and they were married, February 26, 2000.

Roosevelt was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Broxton and Joanna Cole Worthy; the mother of his children, Lou Ethel Broxton; son, Curtis Broxton; sisters, Dorothy Scott and Emma Reed; brothers, Oliver, Mack Arthur, Harry, Huey, Garner and Leanders Broxton.

Left to cherish his legacy are his loving wife, Patricia Broxton; two daughters, Lurline Taylor of Port Arthur and Vanessa Dortch of Portland, Oregon; one son, Roosevelt Broxton, Jr. of Port Arthur; two stepdaughters, Krystal Whitley of Port Arthur and Toya Paris of Mount Bellevue, TX; one stepson, Pierre Williams of Port Arthur; one brother, Larry Broxton; 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Thanks to everyone for your prayers, phone calls and unconditional love.

A viewing will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.