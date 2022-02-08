Regional Infusion Center receives more doses, will reopen

The Southeast Texas Regional Infusion Center, which closed Monday for the second time in as many weeks due to the lack of Sotrovomab, received 144 doses Tuesday and has resumed scheduling patients.

Sotrovomab is the only one of three monoclonal infusion therapies approved to treat the omicron variant.

When the center opened last year, it was administering Regeneron. However emergency use for Regeneron and Eli Lilly treatments have been revoked by the Food and Drug Administration, as they had shown ineffective against the strain of COVID currently dominating the country.

Last week the center temporarily closed due to a lack of Sotrovomab but was able to reopen shortly after with the arrival of the medication.

However, the short-supply of doses forced officials to restrict those eligible for infusions to guidelines set last year by the FDA — COVID-positive patients with underlying health conditions and/or those at high risk for hospitalization or death.