Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:

  • Stephen Nelson, 40, warrant other agency
  • Perfecto Felix, 24, driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content more than 0.15

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:

Jan. 31

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

Feb. 1

  • A forgery was reported in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Found property was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.

Feb. 2

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Memorial.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 3

  • An information report was completed in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument -elderly was reported in the 3300 block of Seattle.
  • Criminal mischief was reported near 23rd Street and Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A welfare concern was reported in the 1300 block of South 12th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27th Street.

Feb. 4

  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
  • A death was reported in the 500 block of North 35th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial.

Feb. 5

  • A sexual assault was reported in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Feb. 6

  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Luling.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content more than 0.15) in the 1800 block of FM 365.

