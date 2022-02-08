Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:
- Stephen Nelson, 40, warrant other agency
- Perfecto Felix, 24, driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content more than 0.15
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:
Jan. 31
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue M.
Feb. 1
- A forgery was reported in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
- Found property was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.
Feb. 2
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Memorial Highway.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Memorial.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Feb. 3
- An information report was completed in the 2600 block of Helena.
- Forgery of a financial instrument -elderly was reported in the 3300 block of Seattle.
- Criminal mischief was reported near 23rd Street and Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- A welfare concern was reported in the 1300 block of South 12th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
Feb. 4
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
- A death was reported in the 500 block of North 35th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial.
Feb. 5
- A sexual assault was reported in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Feb. 6
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Luling.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content more than 0.15) in the 1800 block of FM 365.