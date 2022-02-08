Martha R. Glaze, 89, of Conroe and former resident of Groves passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Woodhaven Village in Conroe.

She was born on April 8, 1932 in Smackover, Arkansas to Frances Grady Ripley and Mary Beth Staggers Ripley.

Martha attended college at University of Southwestern Louisiana for a few years.

She worked as an Administrative Assistant with Sandoz Chemical Company for over 20 years.

Martha was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Port Arthur, where she played piano for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, W. Z. Glaze.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Nancy and husband Bryan Cozad of Conroe and Cathy and husband Keith McGraw of New Ulm, Texas; her two grandchildren, Benjamin and wife Sara Cozad and Samantha and husband Ben Beazley; three great grandchildren, Winston, Truman and William.

She is also survived by her sister, Sue Thompson of Corpus Christi.

Arrangements for burial are pending through Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to bristolfoundation.org, or mailed to The Bristol Foundation, 206 North 2100 West, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84116.