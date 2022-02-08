Charnel Jones and Memorial roll into playoffs with victory over Port Neches-Groves

PORT NECHES — The Memorial girls basketball team is heading to the playoffs on a winning note after a convincing 62-28 victory over Port Neches-Groves Tuesday.

The Titans jumped out early on the Indians and didn’t look back as Memorial led PNG 21-2 after one quarter of play.

Memorial guard Charnel Jones led all scorers with 19 points, including five 3s. Jernye McZeal provided the spark early with seven points in the first quarter. She finished the game with 10 points.

On PNG’s side, Kyleigh Bushnell led the team with seven points.

PNG Head Coach Lance Robertson said his team could not overcome the cold start to the game.

“Give Port Arthur credit,” he said.

“They came out knocking down 3s. It also shows how important Emerey Riley is to us. She was at soccer tonight and they had a big game. It was understandable. A big credit to Jessica James coming in and running the point guard and stepping up. She had a big game tonight.”

Memorial Head Coach Kevin Henry said the hot shooting was what his players needed as they await to see their playoff matchup.

“We got into nice rhythm in the first half,” he said. “It seems like we are finally finding our groove. We are knocking down perimeter shots. Hopefully we can keep everything balanced.”

Henry said locking up a playoff spot is a big deal.

“We haven’t been there in a minute,” he said. “To get back there is something the girls look forward to.”

Memorial will wait until the end of the week to learn who the first-round matchup is.