Police identify 15-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

Published 10:23 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — On Saturday at 11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a crash involving a 2019 Honda motorcycle and a 2012 Cadillac.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound in the 3000 block of Magnolia.

The driver of the Cadillac was attempting to make a left turn from the 1000 block of Delaware and failed to see the motorcycle, authorities said.

The driver of the motorcycle crashed into the front left driver’s side of the Cadillac.

Beaumont EMS pronounced the driver of the motorcycle deceased on scene.

The deceased male had no identification, but was later identified as Saul Mondragon Martinez, a 15 year old who recently moved to Beaumont, police said.

