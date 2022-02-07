PAISD sends condolences to family, friends of teen killed in shooting

The Port Arthur Independent School District on Monday released a social media statement sharing condolences following the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jordan Reed.

Reed died Saturday in what police have deemed to be an accidental shooting.

Sgt. Det. George Clark said officers responded to the 1100 block of 8th Avenue following a call at 2:47 p.m..

“Upon arrival, officers found Jordan Reed had been shot,” Clark announced in a police department release. “Reed was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Several witnesses were present and all cooperated with the investigation, police said.

“Investigation revealed a male juvenile was playing with a firearm, when it accidentally went off, shooting Reed once,” Clark said. “Police do not suspect foul play in this shooting.”

After speaking with detectives at the police station, the juvenile was released to his parents, according to Reed.

PAPD’s criminal investigations division is leading the case, terming the investigation as “active.”

Additional information regarding the shooting, such as the relationship between the two individuals involved, had not been released as of 2 p.m. Monday.