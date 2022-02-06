Coach explains how service club helped propel him from devastation to success

Albert Hardy said a Houston-area Rotary Club helped change his life. So when his mother-in-law, retired educator and Rotary Club of Port Arthur member Dr. LaWanda Finney, asked him to speak to her club, he jumped at the chance.

“This is not my first time speaking with Rotary, and I will speak anytime I have an opportunity…because of what the Rotary did for me…back when I was in high school,” the Westbury High School coach said this past week.

Because high school is when the self-proclaimed underdog experienced a devastating event that brought him to his lowest point.

But with the help of others, he propelled himself into success.

“I’m going to take you on a journey of my life and the impact and pivotal role the Rotary played in it,” he told club members. “The main topic here is going to be the underdog. I’ve always looked at myself as being in the underdog position and I’ve always given special attention to the underdog.”

Hardy grew up on the east side of Houston as one of five children.

His mother worked multiple jobs to support the family.

“She never let us know we were struggling, but it was just something we kind of had to take into account on our own,” he said. “As we got older we started to figure out that everything was not ok, but she made sure we never wanted for anything.”

As a child, Hardy saw his mother as the only real source of support — both physically and mentally — for the family. So he vowed at a young age to protect them at all costs. He had been born bowlegged and faced bullying over things such as his skin tone and size.

“I was made to feel like I wasn’t going to get much further in life than where I currently was,” he said.

And that feeling was exasperated by fear when the family returned to their home to learn it had been burglarized.

But from that, he worked on gaining confidence.

“I developed an attitude of trying to be the best early on — finishing first in every competition,” Hardy said. “So here I am, this underdog young man, and people are talking about me. But I bet you can’t beat me across this finish line. I bet you can’t turn your work in faster than me. And I’m going to answer the teachers’ questions as soon as she calls on somebody. That was the attitude I started developing.”

He also made a point to eat lunch with the less-fortunate students.

“The night I’ll never forget”

When Hardy was in high school, he was talking to his mother in her room when he heard his sister scream, “it burns.”

He ran out of the room to be greeted by smoke. A fire had started near the roof. After finding an exit, he got his mother and family out of the house. But all he had with him was a letterman jacket and a pair of boxer shorts.

From there, he began to feel helpless, and that he had failed his family by not protecting them.

“Feeling embarrassed was going to school and now the kids knew for sure we didn’t have a house,” he said. “It was hard to move around that. We didn’t really have anywhere to go, although my mom shortly thereafter started doing what she does. But I couldn’t practice football. I couldn’t do anything until I knew what we were going to do.”

Administrators at his school sent messages to students and those in surrounding schools, and soon donations began to pour in.

The family was given food and clothes.

“I was so happy,” he recalled. “I had more clothes than I had ever had before. I had all these different types of clothes, and I had never had that kind of stuff before. And it was something I was never going to ask for.”

He was laughed at for playing sports in shoes from Walmart, but he never asked his mom for expensive shoes because he didn’t want her to feel that burden.

But one morning Hardy walked into school to meet with his coach and principal. The local Rotary club had gifted him with $500.

“There were so many feelings that came over me because I instantly started feeling restored,” he said. “I started feeling like I was going to be able to help my mom. I recall asking the question, ‘You mean to tell me there’s a group of people that I don’t know that got together and decided to give me and my family some money?’

“That was lot to me. It was literally a turning point for me, because what it did was it lit a fire under me.”

Giving back

After receiving the check, Hardy vowed to do anything he could to help his community — even if it was helping bring attention to the school through sports.

He became one of the top running backs in the state. In 2001 he was named captain of the U.S. Army All American Team. He was offered scholarships to a multitude of schools. He chose the University of Texas, where his team would go on to win the national championship in 2005.

And once he graduated with a degree in African American Studies, he went right back to his mission of giving back.

He began coaching at his former high school, Galena Park. And later he would move to Westsbury High School, where he currently coaches.

“The first time I got into that huddle with those young men – there were 60 of them, they were minorities, and I knew that they needed my help,” Hardy said. “In the inner-city, it’s really hard. These kids deal with a lot.”

In his time coaching he’s not only developed summer camps to help students in his area keep active and continue to maintain relationships, but he’s also helped more than 30 students earn college scholarships.

And Thursday he thanked the Rotary members in Port Arthur for their service work.

“You may plant a seed that will spread into the lives of others,” he said.

Plot twist

Following Hardy’s speech, it was time for questions and answers.

And that’s when Mario Garcia, Rotarian and the director for the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Port Arthur, spoke.

“I’ve known Albert Hardy since we were in high school together,” he said, as Hardy sang “It’s a small world” to the group’s surprise reaction at the connection.

“We graduated Galena Park in 2002,” Garcia said. “Now we were on two different spectrums — football star, theater arts. But I was at every game. And our senior year was one of the best years because our football team was doing good and it was always a blessing.

“I was never on the field, but being able to watch you and watch the team, it was all really inspiring. I thank you for all the work you’re doing with the kids, because I know it’s not easy.”