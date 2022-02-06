18-year-old killed in accidental Port Arthur shooting, police say

The city’s fourth homicide of 2022 appears to be an accidental killing, according to an initial report from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Sgt. Det. George Clark said officers responded to the 1100 block of 8th Avenue following a shooting report at 2:47 p.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival, officers found Jordan Reed had been shot,” Clark announced in a police department release. “Reed was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The victim was 18 years old.

ICYMI: Deadly start to 2022 in Port Arthur prompts responses from victims, police and mayor.

Several witnesses were present and all cooperated with the investigation, police said.

“Investigation revealed a male juvenile was playing with a firearm, when it accidentally went off, shooting Reed once,” Clark said. “Police do not suspect foul play in this shooting.”

After speaking with detectives at the police station, the juvenile was released to his parents, according to Reed.

PAPD’s criminal investigations division is leading the case, terming the investigation as “active.”

The relationship between the shooter and victim was not released.