Nederland swim team racked up medals in district meet

NEDERLAND — After an impressive showing in the District 22-5A swim meet, the Nederland swim team is off to the Regional Championship in Houston next week.

The two-day event starts Monday.

Nederland recently came away with 17 top-three finishes, which made Swim Coach Roxanne Lyda say she is proud of her team.

“We’ve all put in a lot of hours at the pool,” she said. “I am proud of their hard work and how it has paid off for all of them. Hopefully, we will get a couple of our swimmers to make it to state. It is possible that they will have one more meet.”

In the boys events, Eloy Vega and Franco Vega racked up accolades during the meet.

Eloy Vega and Franco Vega earned first and second, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle.

Eloy Vega came in first in the 100-yard freestyle and Franco Vega finished first in the 500-yard freestyle, with Taylor Hays finishing in second.

Kennon Vasseur, Franco Vega, Eloy Vega, Gaeb Reed earned the gold in the 200-yard medley relay. The same group also won the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Reed earned a first-place finish for the 100-yard butterfly.

Damian Garcia tied for second place in the 50-yard freestyle. Vasseur finished first in the 100-yard backstroke.

For the girls events, Alexa Heng took home third for the 300-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. She also teamed up with Sarah Nuno, Jessica Richard and Cathy Espinola for a gold in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Angelina Martinez earned a bronze in the 100-yard freestyle and teamed up with Mya Wimer, Nuno and Richard for a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Espinola came away from the district meet with a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.

Swimmers that qualify in the regional championship will move on to the state championship, which will take place in Austin Feb. 18-19.