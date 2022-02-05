Groves resident promoted at FivePoint Credit Union

Published 12:20 am Saturday, February 5, 2022

By PA News

Chris Sheffield

Chris Sheffield has been promoted to e-Services Lending Supervisor for FivePoint Credit Union, President/CEO Erik M. Shaw announced.

Sheffield has been employed with FivePoint for three years as a loan officer and member solutions specialist.

He has more than seven years in previous management roles in the financial industry.

Sheffield is a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and resides in Groves with his wife and their daughter.

More News

Burglary suspect stabbed in break-in

Economic expert to speak at Chamber banquet

Garth House helps victims of human trafficking

Educator with Port Arthur ties named principal at Kelly High

Print Article