Groves resident promoted at FivePoint Credit Union
Published 12:20 am Saturday, February 5, 2022
Chris Sheffield has been promoted to e-Services Lending Supervisor for FivePoint Credit Union, President/CEO Erik M. Shaw announced.
Sheffield has been employed with FivePoint for three years as a loan officer and member solutions specialist.
He has more than seven years in previous management roles in the financial industry.
Sheffield is a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and resides in Groves with his wife and their daughter.