Educator with Port Arthur ties named principal at Kelly High

BEAUMONT — Dr. Tyrus Doctor has been named principal of Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont.

His first day is Feb. 21.

Tyrus is serving as assistant principal of Beaumont United High School and has 22 years of experience in public education in school districts including Beaumont, Port Arthur and Sheldon ISDs.

He has degrees from Prairie View A&M, the University of North Texas and Navarro Junior College.

He received his Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M in 2013.

Throughout his career, Tyrus has worked to sustain student success and increase student opportunities especially in preparing them for college entrance and in helping them achieve dual credit courses and college completion hours.

Doctor has great love for the Catholic faith and a passion for education, Bishop David Toups said.

“He is a perfect fit for principal and will lead Kelly into the future with joy, zeal and excellence,” Toups said.

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School serves Southeast Texas and has a 100 percent graduation rate. It provides a college preparatory program with more than 50 percent of the students enrolled in Pre-AP and AP classes.

The school is culturally diverse and offers spiritual and personal development in addition to the college preparation.

The diocese expressed its gratitude to Laurence Williams, who has been serving as the interim principal.