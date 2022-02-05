Dancing with the Stars benefits Junior League, local families

BEAUMONT — The Junior League of Beaumont is getting ready to dance the night away with its fundraiser, Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas.

This is the fourth year for this unique community building endeavor featuring local stars: Jessica Hill, John Nickum, Chelsea Brandimarte, Will Leonard, Ava Graves, Aaron Drawhorne, Bryan Gaspard, Tiffany Neale, Kelly Roebuck, Ethan Welch, Allie Kelley, Peter Hoang, Latesha Hunter, Marc McDonald, Stephanie Vanskike and Nicholas Phillips

Each pair will perform dances choreographed by professional instructors from premier dance studios in the area.

This event could not happen without the following choreographers and dance studios.

These dancing duos promise an evening of entertainment while also raising funds for the Junior League of Beaumont, whose primary mission is to promote volunteerism and develop the potential of women by supporting our community.

The League supports Beaumont and surrounding areas through community projects that focus on self-esteem for youth, parenting skills and promoting healthy lifestyles.

With the community’s support for Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas, the Junior League of Beaumont will be able to continue its vision of enriching the lives of all families in Southeast Texas.

Dancers take the stage March 4 at the Beaumont Civic Center to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

At the end of the night, the trophy will be awarded to the couple with the most votes—each dollar raised is one vote.

Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Donations, tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://one.bidpal.net/dwtstx2022.

For more information visit the Facebook page Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas.