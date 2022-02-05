Burglary suspect stabbed in break-in

A 25-year-old man is recovering from a stabbing that police say happened when he allegedly broke into a Port Arthur home and attacked a friend of the homeowner Thursday night.

The call of a disturbance went out at 10:06 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Griffin Drive.

The victim of the assault inside the home felt his or her life was threatened and was able to retrieve a knife and stab the suspect, Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said. The homeowner has called police before the suspect left.

The alleged suspect was found a short time later with the help of police K-9.

A witness saw police and the K-9 standing next to a man who was sitting on the ground in the 2600 block of Lombardy Drive, which is not far from the Griffin Drive address. The man was wearing light colored clothing there was blood on the front of his shirt.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday PAPD and a crime scene unit were still in the 4000 block of Griffin Drive.

The injured suspect was brought to a local hospital for treatment. A warrant will likely be issued for his arrest, police said Friday morning.