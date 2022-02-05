18-year-old killed in accidental Port Arthur shooting, police say

Published 6:08 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022

By PA News

The city’s fourth homicide of 2022 appears to be an accidental killing, according to an initial report from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Sgt. Det. George Clark said officers responded to the 1100 block of 8th Avenue following a shooting report at 2:47 p.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival, officers found Jordan Reed had been shot,” Clark announced in a police department release. “Reed was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The victim was 18 years old.

ICYMI: Deadly start to 2022 in Port Arthur prompts responses from victims, police and mayor.

Several witnesses were present and all cooperated with the investigation, police said.

“Investigation revealed a male juvenile was playing with a firearm, when it accidentally went off, shooting Reed once,” Clark said. “Police do not suspect foul play in this shooting.”

After speaking with detectives at the police station, the juvenile was released to his parents, according to Reed.

PAPD’s criminal investigations division is leading the case, terming the investigation as “active.”

The relationship between the shooter and victim was not released.

More BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur Police identify 82-year-old man found dead Thursday morning

140 new COVID cases diagnosed in Port Arthur & Mid County on Thursday

Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl, ending former PNG standout Blake Bost’s starting bid

Port Arthur Health Department providing extended vaccination clinic hours, booster shot access

Print Article