Retired teachers, Philpott delivers books to 4th graders

NEDERLAND — Langham and Helena Park Elementary School fourth graders in Nederland received individual new books this week.

Richard and Linda Briggs of Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel gave out 197 books, courtesy of the group and Philpott Ford.

The Book Project, one of the services sponsored by Texas Retired Teachers Association, has provided books to elementary students in Mid County for several years

Linda Briggs is grateful for the generosity of Philpott Ford and Retired School Personnel members. She notes the students, teachers and administrators of the schools have been very appreciative.

Mid County association President Charlie Jehlen encourages those interested in being a member of TRTA to long onto mjcrsp.org.