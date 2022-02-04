PNG softball player earns Athlete of the Week

Published 12:08 am Friday, February 4, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

PNG softball started scrimmages this past weekend in preparation for the Feb. 15 start of the season.

The bats have been alive for the Indians in the preseason as PNG won 3-0 against Lumberton. Pitcher Emily Vines has had an impressive start to the year.

Against the Raiders, Vines recorded a two-run homer. Head Coach Taylor Harvill said Vines is one of the team’s leaders.

PNG’s Emily Vines pitches during an inter-squad scrimmage. (Chris Moore/The News)

She is expected to make an impact on the mound and at the plate this year. The Indians will scrimmage Little Cypress-Mauriceville today.

The starts for junior varsity and varsity games were moved to 3:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively, due to inclement weather.

 

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

More Groves

Coaches react to new district alignments

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Groves City Council determines fate of old fire station

“X-Man” indicted for vehicle thefts, evading arrest

Print Article