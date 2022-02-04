PNG softball player earns Athlete of the Week

PNG softball started scrimmages this past weekend in preparation for the Feb. 15 start of the season.

The bats have been alive for the Indians in the preseason as PNG won 3-0 against Lumberton. Pitcher Emily Vines has had an impressive start to the year.

Against the Raiders, Vines recorded a two-run homer. Head Coach Taylor Harvill said Vines is one of the team’s leaders.

She is expected to make an impact on the mound and at the plate this year. The Indians will scrimmage Little Cypress-Mauriceville today.

The starts for junior varsity and varsity games were moved to 3:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively, due to inclement weather.

