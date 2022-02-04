Nederland Police Department responses and arrests: Jan. 24-30
Published 12:28 am Friday, February 4, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30:
- Dustin Collins, 38, warrant other agency
- Stephanie Waidley, 48, Driving While Intoxicated -2nd
- Brianna King, 28, warrant other agency
- William McCall, 37, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chase Stewart, 28, Evading Arrest / Detention and Resisting Arrest
- Alyssa Lowe, 22, Possession of a Controlled Substance/ Warrant Other Agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30:
Jan. 24
- A complainant reported a dog bite in the 700 block of S 5 ½ Street.
- A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 800 block of N 12th Street.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 3100 block of Youmans.
- A complainant reported cruelty to non-livestock animals in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Jan. 25
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material in the 1600 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported exploitation of elderly individual in the 2200 block of Gary.
- Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2700 block of Seattle.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of Seattle.
Jan. 26
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported online solicitation of a minor in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 1900 block of N Highway 69.
- A complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 500 block of N Highway 69.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported accident involving an accident in the 500 block of N Twin City Highway.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of N 14th Street.
Jan. 27
- A complainant reported criminal trespass in the 3000 block of Gary.
- A complainant reported information in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A complainant reported burglary of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Highway 69.
Jan. 28
- A complainant reported disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 3000 block of Gary.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2700 block of Memphis.
- A complainant reported a terroristic threat of family -family violence in the 600 block of S 27th Street.
Jan. 29
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 3200 block of Canal.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence in the 700 block of S 33rd Street.
Jan. 30
- Arrest of a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence in the 3000 block of Avenue G.
- Arrest of a subject for evading arrest / detention and resisting arrest in the 300 block of S 4 ½ Street.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 300 block of S 4 ½ Street.
- A complainant reported aggravated assault w/ deadly weapon -family violence in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported obstruction or retaliation in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of S Twin City Highway