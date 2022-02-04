Gary Wayne (Tweety) Randle was born on February 18, 1961 to Irnell Sr. and Leola Randle of Port Arthur, TX.

He was baptized at an early age by the late Arthur Trainer Sr. and accepted Jesus Christ into his heart and life.

Gary reflected the meaning of his name in every way, he was kind hearted, gentle toward others, loved his family, had a beautiful spirit and enjoyed cooking.

He was employed with Our Place Seafood and Steak House in Groves in the early 90’s for 4 years, Deluxe Cleaners for 15 plus years in the 90s and the Outreach center until he retired in August 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Susie and brother, Irnell Jr.; and three brothers-in-law, George Friels, Jr., Lloyd Shedrick and Micheal Harris Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories, Fayette Gray, his significant other; three sisters, Judy Shedrick, Pamela J. Harris and Barbara J. Friels; two brothers, Albert E. Randle, Roderick L. Randle (Dania); one aunt, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Park.