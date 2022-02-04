Check out the Bulldogs 2022 football schedule
Published 12:01 am Friday, February 4, 2022
After the dust settled on the release of the new district alignments, the Nederland Bulldogs found out their schedule for the 2022 football season.
Week 1: West Orange-Stark (location TBD)
Week 2: Memorial (location TBD)
Week 3: Silsbee
Week 4: Bye
Week 5: *Fort Bend Willowridge
Week 6: *Dayton
Week 7: *Santa Fe
Week 8: *Fort Bend Marshall
Week 9: *Galena Park
Week 10: *Port Neches-Groves
Week 11: *Texas City
* denotes district game
Home games are in bold