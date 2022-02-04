Check out the Bulldogs 2022 football schedule

After the dust settled on the release of the new district alignments, the Nederland Bulldogs found out their schedule for the 2022 football season.

Week 1: West Orange-Stark (location TBD)

Week 2: Memorial (location TBD)

Week 3: Silsbee

Week 4: Bye

Week 5: *Fort Bend Willowridge

Week 6: *Dayton

Week 7: *Santa Fe

Week 8: *Fort Bend Marshall

Week 9: *Galena Park

Week 10: *Port Neches-Groves

Week 11: *Texas City

* denotes district game

Home games are in bold