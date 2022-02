Bro. Robert L. Frank of Baytown TX, native of Port Arthur TX, passed away Monday January17, 2022.

A wake will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 from 6 PM to 8 PM and funeral services 11 AM Saturday February 5, 2022 at St. Marks Baptist Church, 6200 Roosevelt Ave. Port Arthur TX.

Pastor Robert Perry will officiate. Burial will be 12:30 PM Monday, February 7, 2022 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX.