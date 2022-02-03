Phillip Monroe Hill, 65, of Baytown, Texas passed away on January 14, 2022.

Phillip is survived by his wife Sherry Hill; three children, Phillip Hill Jr. (Tiffany), Melody Lembuguni (Yohana) and Keith Hill; five grandchildren, Aryia Hill, Aubree Hill, Jesua Hill, Chloe Lembuguni, Emily Lembuguni; siblings, Chester Hill Jr., Pan Celestian and Joan Jones.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 05, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church (12418 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Crosby, TX 77532)