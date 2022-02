Kenneth Paul Peters, 58, of Port Arthur passed away on January 16, 2022.

Born August 1, 1963 to the late Alcord J. and Ella Mae Peters.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy Peters Adams.

He is survived by his brother Vernon Michael Peters (Chit); his daughter Ashley McBride (Chris); brother-in-law Claude; three grandchildren, a niece, two nephews and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.