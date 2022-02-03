Mr. Isaac Rollins, Sr., 81, of Port Arthur, TX passed away January 22, 2022 at The Medical Center of SETX.

A native of Winnsboro, LA, Isaac was a resident of Port Arthur for over 60 years.

He was employed as a Pipefitter and a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 40 years with W.B. Construction, Tantillo Construction and several other construction companies.

Isaac was instrumental in excavation projects at Port Arthur Central Mall, several golf courses, bridges, highways and major construction sites not only in Jefferson County but also in various counties throughout Texas and Louisiana.

Isaac loved fishing and hunting and was known for his smoked bar-b-que ribs. Isaac accepted Jesus as Lord and savior at an early age and loved to listen to the Mississippi Mass Choir and Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s.

Isaac was preceded in death by his parents and was the last of their twelve children to depart this earth.

Isaac leaves to cherish his memories Lillie (Belle), his beloved wife of 57 years; six children Rhonda Christie (Patrick) of North Carolina, Isaac Rollins Jr., (Fredericka) of Livingston, Calvin Rollins of California, Tanichia Rollins, Kevin Rollins (Mishana) both of Port Arthur, and Kristopher Rollins (Katasha) of Houston. Isaac and Belle also raised three grandchildren, Travon, Travis, and Tranesha all of Port Arthur.

Affectionately known as PaPa and Pops, Isaac’s lineage continues through 19 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. Uncle Isaac also leaves a great number of nieces, nephews, and other friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, February 07, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face mask or covering is required, with social distancing.