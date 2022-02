Irma McCrea James, 85, of Port Arthur, TX passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at her home.

She was born August 23, 1936 in Barbreck, LA.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 05, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will take place in Barbreck, LA.